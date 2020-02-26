February 26: Wait for the Lord’s Timing

Listen to article

When you pray, you expect your prayer to be heard or received by your Father who is in heaven and you expect answers to all your prayers. You must exercise patience. One of God's character and our fruits of the spirit, is patience (long suffering), therefore, you wait for God's timing. The answers to our prayers depend on God's timing for provision. That explains why we must pray like Jesus. He always asked that the Father's will be done in every situation that has engendered His prayer. We also must pray for God's will for our circumstance and situation. “He hath made everything beautiful in his time: he hath set the world in their heart, so that no man can find out the work that God maketh from the beginning to the end.”Ecclesiastes 3:11(KJV)

The Almighty God is the creator of time. He has tied everything He is doing on this earth to His time, even the plans He has for His children (Genesis 8:22). He desires His children to cooperate with Him to fulfill all His promises to them in His time. As a child of God, being able to wait for God’s timing depends on your fellowship with the Word of God and the Holy Spirit. When you are immersed in the work of God, it becomes easy to wait for His timing. On the other hand, when you are doing nothing for the Lord, waiting becomes a burden to you.

Dear beloved, if you want a beautiful fulfillment of God’s promises in your life, then you have to learn to wait and choose God’s timing over your own (see Psalm 40:1). Sometimes it becomes difficult to wait on God. On our own nothing is possible and that's why the enemy is always waiting for us to show evidence of impatience so that he can step in and tempt us to consider a shortcut to answer. Short cuts, as the word implies, will always cut you short, cut your life short and your presence before the Lord. Your walk with Him as well as your faith in Him will be cut short.

Every time you catch yourself becoming impatient, that's the time to ask for grace so that you can keep pressing on to the end. With God, all things are possible. God wants us to be overcomers through the finished work of Jesus at Calvary. Faith produces Hallelujah! (high praise/victory has come). Note: Be an overcomer! and enjoy the fruits of your faith. Renew your strength and freedom to soar like an eagle as you continue to wait on the Lord.(see Isaiah 40:31 KJV).

Let's pray: Dear Lord, I have chosen to wait for your time. Please give me the grace to wait till all your promises are fulfilled in my life, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today's reading: Numbers 12 -14; Mark 5:21 – 43

Be Patient for God Himself is a Patient God.