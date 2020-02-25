Zulum Urges animal resources ministry to expand production, engagemore youths in poultry production

Listen to article

Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno State today, Tuesday, paid an early morning inspection visit to the Poultry Production Unit in the state's Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Development along Gamboru Ngala road in Maiduguri.

He said his administration will support poultry production in the state to create job opportunities to it's teeming youth population.

Zulum further urged the management of the Unit to explore the possibility of expanding its production beyond Maiduguri to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

He assured of his Government's support to mass poultry production to enable the poultry unit produce large quantity of poultry chickens and feeds to address scarcity of poultry chickens and feeds in the state as part of his 10 point agenda in addressing youths unemployment.

The State Commissioner of Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Juliana Bitrus who conducted the governor round the poultry unit of the ministry assured him of her ministry's determination and commitment to meet up with the directive and mandate to attain set goals and objectives of the state government on poultry chickens and feeds production at large quantity.

She maintained that efforts are being made by the ministry towards that direction as all resources were geared towards meeting the target of the state government while thanking the governor for his visit to the site and support to the ministry.