President Buhari In A Closed Door Meeting Security Chiefs (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, held a closed-door meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting followed Buhari’s vow to wipe out insurgents operating in the country.

Buhari said that in the coming weeks, Nigerians would witness an aggressive campaign to rout Boko Haram.

He assured that security will continue to be well funded despite the competing needs of social services.

”I appeal to Nigerians to continue to support our troops in their gallant efforts to protect the citizens and secure the country,” Buhari added.

NAN reports that the Monday security meeting with the president was attended by all the four service chiefs namely; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Others are Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as well as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. (NAN).



