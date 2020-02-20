Gov. Obaseki Revokes Ibori's Land Allocation In Benin City

Listen to article

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has revoked the statutory Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) granted to a former Delta Governor Chief James Ibori in Edo state.

It was gathered that the property is located at plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Oredo local government of the state.

Governor Obaseki said he revoked the property in exercise of the power conferred on him by sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Degree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

Obaseki, who signed the revocation order, said the property contained an area of approximately 1985.950 square metres and gave no further reason for the revocation.

When contacted for comment on the occurrence, Ibori confirmed the revocation but revealed that he had been pre-informed by Obaseki.

He stated via SMS: “I am aware. He told me three months ago.”