IYC Tasks NDDC MD To Face Governance

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has called on the Managing Director (MD), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), interim management, Prof. Kemebradkumo Pondei, to face the business of the day with all vigorously.

It also tasked the Board to ensure that all contractors handling projects in the region returns to site without further delay.

In a press release Thursday by IYC president, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, made available to The Nigerian Voice said: "The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) heartily congratulates the new Managing Director of the NDDC Interim Management Board, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei over his well deserved appointment. The Council believes that Prof. Pondei as a seasoned administrator has the wherewithal to manage a complex institution like the NDDC, especially for the purpose of midwifing the expected forensic audit.

"The Council thanks President Buhari for the choice of Professor Pondei as the new MD and as well expanding the membership of the Interim Board. It's gratifying to note that the expansion of the Board members serves divergent interests in the Niger Delta and of course, it will douse the tensed atmosphere arising from the disbandment of the recent yet-to-be-inaugurated substantive Board. The President's decision to expand the Interim Board is very commendable. We appreciate his kind gesture.

"We use this medium to call on the new MD to be responsive to the yearnings of the people of Niger Delta. While the Interim Board is set up to oversee the forensic audit, it does not mean the primary responsibility of the Commission is in abeyance. Supervising the audit did not stop the NDDC from embarking on its developmental projects in the region.

"These were some of the shortfalls of the Interim Board under the management of Prof. Pondei's immediate predecessor.

"IYC do not want Prof to toe the same line of action as we experienced in recent past. Let the new Board role out developmental programmes for the region, especially on the areas of human capital development for the youths and other critical infrastructural developments. Much has always been expected from the NDDC by Niger Delta people but less is actually coming to the region.

"All contractors who abandoned projects in the region should be ordered to return to site immediately. Let the Commission take the advantage of this dry season to commence massive infrastructural development of the region. IYC will continue to serve as a watchdog to the activities of the Commission", he said.