2020 Annual Lecture: Maris Trust Council Set To Name DIscussants

The management of Maris Trust Council is set to unveil personalities who will discuss the topic for the year, 2020 Maris annual public service lecture titled, "Effective Tax Administration In The Delivery Of Democratic Dividends."

According to a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Chief (Dr.) Kenneth Olise and Comrade Fidelis Egugbo respectively, the Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), Chief (Sir) Monday Onyeme will deliver the lecture.

They disclosed that due to the nature of the topic to democracies, efforts were being made to ensure that Nigerians of impeccable characters who have excelled in their chosen fields would discuss the lecture topic.

"First, we want to thank God for the manner Nigerians, especially, Deltans welcomed the topic for discussion this year.

"The topic, 'Effective Tax Administration In The Delivery Of Democratic Dividends' was chosen through divine inspiration and through His will, Chief Onyeme, a renowned tax administrator who has a sound record as a university lecturer, accountant, bursar, hotelier and as a successful businessman agreed to speak on the topic.

"Bearing in mind the technical and sensitive nature of the topic, members of Maris Trust Council have painstakingly, reached out to experts to discuss the topic.

"Also on the day of the unveiling of the duscussants, the public will be made to know the Special Guest of Honour, Chairman of the occasion, Mother of the Day, Spiritual Father of the Day, among other personalities who will play different roles at the lecture.

"Recall that last year, the nation heaved a sigh of relief after listening to Senator Stella Omu, Ms Faith Nwadishi, Barr. Fred Majemite and Dr David Oba discuss the topic, 'Managing Post Election Challenges, Nigeria As Case Study' delivered by the immediate past Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief Williams Makinde.

"Dr Kemi Emina did very well as Moderator at that lecture which was designed to calm frayed nerves ahead of the inauguration of a new administration in Delta and Nigeria in general on May 29, 2019, and for this year's edition, we hope to release the names of the discussants next week, which is the last week of February.

"We are grateful to all of you out there for your patience, your support and strong belief that things can be done right in the country.

"It is worthy to acknowledge several calls and assurances of your determination to attend this year's edition of the lecture billed for Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Orchid hotel, Asaba at 12 noon prompt not just to listen but to contribute to the topic for discussion as the lecture is free in line with our belief that money should not hamper positive contributions to the building of an egalitarian society and the strengthening of democratic structures; we are open to partnership from individuals and corporate organisations as the lecture holds annually on Wednesdays preceding Easter celebration," they said in the statement.