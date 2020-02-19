Imo State House of Assembly Holds Valedictory Session In Honour Of Late Senator Uwajumogu

Listen to article

Imo State House of Assembly led by Speaker, Rt. Hon. Dr. Chiji Collins yesterday, Tuesday 18th Feb, 2020, held a valedictory session in honour of late Benjamin Uwajumogu who was the former speaker of the House.

Hon. Chiji while receiving the remains of Senator Benjamin Uwajimugo at the hallowed chamber described 'death as a necessary end' which must come when it will, adding that the demise of the lawmaker has created a vacuum in the political firmament of the state and the country at large.

He said that Uwajumogu's death is enough reason to believe that everyone will someday answer this necessary call, admonishing that life should be lived with endearing legacies for posterity.

Speaking also, the member representing Ihitte-Uboma state constituency, Crown Onyemaechi Njoku described Uwajumogu's death as a sad occurrence. He eulogized the late Senator, remembering his milk of human kindness which he said was second to none.

The legislator who represents the late Senator's constituency concluded that, he has found solace in the fact that the Senator lived a life worthy of emulation, admonishing the immediate family not to cry like people without faith.

The immediate past Senator for Imo-east, Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu who also spoke said, he shared a number of similarities with the late Senator which made him his good friend and colleague.

According to him, the late Benjamin Uwajumogu was born on the 3rd of June 1965 while himself (Samdaddy) was born on the 18th of June 1965.

"We were in the Assembly together and while he was the speaker under former Governor, Rochas Okorocha, he protected our interest."

"I was the first lawmaker who moved a motion for the house to pass a vote of confidence on him as the best speaker even though we were from different parties."

"He did well as the speaker and attracted most of the developmental structures in the state. He was indeed a rare gem and Imo people will miss him"

Another former speaker of the House, Chukwuemeka Mmaduagwu said Late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu died at a time when his services were needed most, insisting that he was one of the best. He advised the immediate family to continue with his goodwill.

In line with the burial arrangements of the Late Senator, his body was first taken to his Owerri residence at Udenwa Estate after which it was conveyed to Imo State House of Assembly where past and present lawmakers, friends and well wishers including the former deputy Governor of the state, Prince Eze Madumere, former deputy speaker, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, former state SGI, Jude Ejiogu and a host of others paid their last respect to the deceased.

Late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu was the member representing Imo-North at the upper chamber of the National Assembly before death came knocking.