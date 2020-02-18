Borno: Igbos lock shops, hold special prayers for Gov Zulum

Listen to article

The Pan Igbo cultural organization, Ohaneze NdiIgbo, today Tuesday, 18th February organised a prayer session for peace to return to Borno state at the Igbo Center, Wulari Maiduguri.

This made all the Igbos within Maiduguri to lock down all their shops and businesses for the special prayers.

The lock down was scheduled to last until 12pm. The President of the Borno State Chapter of the organisation, Elder Mazi Uche Chris said that they organised the prayer session because they want God to intervene in the security situation in the state and the country as a whole.

In the same vein, Rev Maxwell Njoku prayed for the leadership of Borno State under Governor Prof Babagana Umara Zulum and President Muhammadu Buhari and urged all patriotic citizens of the state to give maximum cooperation and support to the current administration.