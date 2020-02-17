Nnamdi KANU: Burial Of My Parents Have United The South South And South East

Listen to article

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the ‘divided’ people of Southeast and South South were brought together again by the burial of his parents.

Kanu’s parents, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, who died last year, were laid to rest on Friday in their royal compound in Afaraukwu community, Umuahia, the Abia State State.capital.

The IPOB leader was absent during the burial ceremony of his parents.

Kanu was last seen in Nigeria on September 10, 2017 after some soldiers invaded his residence in Afaraukwu community in Abia State.

The burial was well attended by politicians, traditional and religious leaders from the two neighbouring regions and beyond.

Nnamdi Kanu tweeted, “I’m joyful my parent’s burial finally brought the artificially divided people of SE and SS together as one Biafran family.

“Thank you Biafrans, friends and well-wishers for a truly memorable funeral.”