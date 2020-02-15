Gov. Zulum Approves Posting of 31 Special Advisers

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the posting of 31 Special Advisers recently sworn-in.

The Governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau in a statement, released the list of the advisers and their postings on Saturday morning.

The statement said Governor Zulum congratulated and charged all advisers to brace up for serious work that should contribute to addressing critical challenges, particularly ongoing efforts to find enduring peace, bold and ambitious resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees, restoration of livelihoods and basic social services in communities, and full economic recovery.

Gusau added that Governor Zulum has absolute confidence in each of the special advisers and looks forward to unique, realistic and community-based ideas that will hasten the delivery of good governance to the resilient people of Borno state.

Below, is the posting as approved by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.