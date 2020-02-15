Senate President felicitates with Governor El Rufai @60

Listen to article

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with His Excellency, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, on the occasion of his 60th Birthday on Sunday 16th February, 2020.

Lawan said Governor El Rufai's life evinces the importance of vision, focus, tenacity, wisdom and courage in leadership.

The Senate President said those attributes have propelled El Rufai to the outstanding successes that he has recorded in every role that providence has called him to play in the public affairs of Nigeria.

"Whether as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Secretary of the National Council on Privatisation, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and now as the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, you have left indelible records that will continue to challenge all who come after you and inspire every Nigerian who may aspire to expand the frontiers of service to our country.

"As you reach the milestone of three scores in your life, may Allah the Most Beneficient and Most Merciful continue to imbue you with good health, wisdom and long life for continued tireless and inspirational service to our fatherland," Lawan said.

Lawan rejoiced with family, friends and associates of the Governor and wishes him many more years of service to Nigeria.

Signed:

Ola Awoniyi

Special Adviser (Media)

to President of the Senate

Saturday, 15th February, 2020