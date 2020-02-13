Anambra Cleric And Varsity Don, Umeogu Reveals The Secret of Awka Wonderland

Listen to article

The Spiritual Director, Communio Sanctorum Ministry, Anambra, Nigeria, Very Rev, Fr. Prof BonaChristus Uchenna Umeogu has revealed that the wonder and secret of wonderland in Agu Awka is the Communio Sanctorum ministry located in the area.

Fr. Umeogu who is the Dean Faculty of Arts, informed that the location of his prayer ministry inside the wonderland almost opposite Unizik Main gate Awka through the Cien fuel station on the Old road opposite the gate has made it closer to both students and villagers within Awka South local government area.

He said the central location of the ministry ground now in Wonderland near the Awka-Enugu Federal Highway and prayers said by children of God in the ministry inside the wonderland has turned the area a Jerusalem of sorts and destination for people looking for where to reside.

He prayed for the old and new students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University already identifying with the ministry to have sufficient grace from God to guide and provide for them always as they pray for peace and progress of Nigeria and stoppage to the persecution of Christians in Nigeria at the Communio Sanctorum ground.

Fr Bona enjoined security chiefs in Nigeria to rise above ethnic and religious differences pulling them down and tackle insecurity challenges bedevilling the country, lamenting the high rate of banditry, kidnapping and herders/farmers’ clashes across Nigeria.

Fr. Umeogu, a Catholic Cleric, and a Professor of Philosophy, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Unizik, where he is the Dean, Faculty of Arts frowned at the level of impersonation, examination malpractice and certificate forgery in the society and lauded the renewed efforts by the Federal Government aimed at minimizing certificate forgery and the likes.

He called on the managers of Nigerian health system to rise to the challenge of New Coronavirus to avoid its devastating effect in Nigeria and as well continue efforts aimed at containing already contending issues like flu and Lassa Fever ravaging our states with number of deaths.

In an interview, a member of the Communio Sanctorum Ministry, Comrade Okoli Ukamaka Agnes, confirmed that the glory of Wonderland became manifest since the location of Communio Sanctorum ministry in Wonderland, noting that there is no ministry in South East like Communio Sanctorum.

Comrade Okoli informed that miracles abound in the ministry as many families have been liberated. She said once you set your feet on the Communio Sanctorum ground God takes over your challenges. She said the location of the ministry now is the best for all intending pilgrims as it is well located on the old Onitsha-Awka-Enugu expressway.

On her part, Lady Olisakwe Eucharia who said she was new to the ministry , confirmed that the testimonies of members which she has severally heard attracted him to the ministry and that her problems after presenting it to the man of God, Rev. Fr. Prof. BonaChristus Umeogu, her spirit became calm and expectant of solutions to her problems.

‘’I am new here but I can confirm that there is God here. Friends’ testimonies abound. The man of God is approachable and down to earth. He talks with authority. For my case, after talking to me, my mind regained peace.

A man who did not want his name mentioned equally confirmed that Fr Bona is a man of God as he not only preaches the word of God but heals with Communio Sanctorum drugs.

Communio Sanctorum is now inside Wonderland on Rev. Fr. Prof. BonaChristus Umeogu street, Communio Sanctorum road, Agu Awka. You access it through Unizik Permanent site second gate by the old road.

Earlier in a speech during the first Thursday of the Month, Fr. Bona Umeogu announced that there would be a special prayer session on 29th February, 2020 at the Communio Sanctorum ground to enthrone God’s mercy. He said such opportunity will reoccur again in the next four years. He encouraged the worshippers to appear on white that day. He asked God to keep all those who witnessed this leap year to witness it again in the next four years.

He announced a special Valentine package for widows and poorest of the poor at the Umunya Adoration ground. And for those who were looking for life partners, their programmes comes up on Monday’s tagged singles.