Joseph Yobo’s Appointment as Super Eagles Assistant Coach Raises Hope

“When you look back at how he started, and the height he reached in his soccer career; his own story justifies his appointment as the assistant coach for Nigeria’s Super Eagles,” said President of Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority, OCIA, Dr. Goodluck Diigbo.

In a statement, February 12, 2020: “I think that the appointment is a resource to help the current Super Eagles build and boost their own confidence. I’m hopeful that as Yobo has set a high standard for himself, he can strive harder to help others surpass it. I cherish the idea of trying to make others better myself.”

“Often I hold my fellow Ogonis to higher normal; so, Joe go for it, and do us all proud of your work. “Let your light so shine…that they may see your good works, and glorify God”, Diigbo says, invoking a biblical passage.

The congratulatory message to Yobo, is signed by OCIA President’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Gospel Beabubari Ndorbu, who is also the Director – Ogoni Sports and Culture; the organizers of the Ogoni Soccer League.

“I do watch all the Super Eagles’ outings. They are a bunch of talents and surely need every help affordable. Now, is for Yobo to assist them alongside manager Gernot Rohr,” Diigbo said.

“We didn’t see your appointment coming, but, we have your back.” OCIA President reassured the appointee.

Yobo’s record speaks for him: Nigeria’s second most capped player. He won the first of his 100 caps for Nigeria against Zambia in Chingola in 2001. Played the 1999 Under-20 World Cup. Skippered the Super Eagles to Africa Cup of Nations success in South Africa in 2013. Played as defender played in six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments between 2002 and 2013 in a 14-year career. He featured in three World Cup tournaments in 2002, 2010 and 2014, playing ten matches at the World Cup finals in total - the most appearances for the West African nation on the biggest stage.

Yobo was former defender of: Everton, Fenerbahce and Norwich City. Yobo became the first African to captain Everton in October 2007 and made more than 250 appearances for the Toffees, helping them qualify for the Champions League in 2005 and playing in the side that lost the 2009 FA Cup final to Chelsea.

Hon. Gospel Beabubari NDORBU

OCIA President, COS &Director Ogoni Sports and Culture