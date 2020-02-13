Fraud hits Ebonyi IGR Board

Listen to article

Members of Ebonyi state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) board have been sacked over alleged fraud in their operations.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala in a statement he issued and made available to newsmen urged members of the public not to have any deal with the suspended board members as regards IGR collection for the state.

It noted that it discovered records of monumental fraud in the IGR operation of the state before it raised the hammar against the board members.

The statement further noted that all IGR matters of the state are henceforth domiciled in the Office of the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe and that all IGR payments and receipts must be authorised and certified by the Deputy Governor warning that ten years imprisonment without option of fine awaits any defaulter of the order.

“The indefinite suspension is as a result of their failure to properly discharge the duties of their offices and the discovery of records of monumental fraud in the IGR operation of the state.

“As a result of this, all banks operating in the state as well as tax payers are advised not to have anything to do or any dealing anymore with the company concerning the IGR of Ebonyi state as all IGR matters are henceforth domiciled in the office of his Excellency the Deputy Governor of the state.

“To this end, all IGR payment and receipt must be authorized and certified by the Deputy Governor . Members of the public are further advised and warned that ten years imprisonment without the option of fine awaits any defaulter of this order in line with the state IGR law.