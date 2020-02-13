February 13: Putting on Truth and Honesty

Listen to article

Let us look again at how Aaron was to enter God’s holy place, as described in Leviticus 16:4. He is to put on the sacred linen tunic, with linen undergarment next to his body; he is to tie the linen sash around him and put on the linen turban. These are sacred garments; so, he must bath himself with water before he puts them on. In the analogy of the armor of God, the linen sash corresponds to the belt of truth: Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth (with the belt of truth buckled around your waist NIV)- Ephesians 6: 14 KJV. The sash covers the sacred areas of your life.

David said, “surely you desire truth in the inner parts; you teach me wisdom in the inmost place”(Ps. 51:6). The third preparation for entering God’s presence therefore is to practice truth and honesty. Do we fear the Lord, desiring to be people of truth? We are to gird ourselves with the sash of truth and purity, and as His royal priesthood (1 Peter 2:9), we are to come before Him in the same way. Who may ascend the hill of the Lord? Who may stand in his holy place? He who has clean hands and a pure heart(Ps.24:3-4). We can be pure before God by turning from our sinful ways, receiving forgiveness through Christ and walking in the Spirit (Rom. 8:3-4). Note: Be transparent and clean before the Lord.

Let’s pray: Oh Lord, I desire a heart of honesty. I will put on your word as the belt of truth. Help me to walk always in the truth, through your Spirit. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Leviticus 14; Matthew 26: 51-75

You Have to be Transparent with God.