CPJ Safety Advisory: Covering the coronavirus outbreak

Since the first cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) were recorded in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, the infection has quickly spread to all of mainland China and to at least 27 other countries and territories around the world, according to news reports and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 31, 2020. A WHO map showing the global distribution of cases can be seen here .

As new information emerges, updated health advice and outbreak news will be issued by the relevant authorities. To keep up-to-date, journalists covering the outbreak should monitor the WHO , the CDC and Public Health England (PHE).

Journalists who are planning to cover the coronavirus outbreak should consider the following safety information:

Pre-Assignment