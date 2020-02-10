Police nab Poly SUG President, one other for cultism

Listen to article

The president of the Students Union Government (SUG) of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun State, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji and one Olarewaju Taiwo have been arrested by men of Ogun state police command on Sunday 9th of February 2020 for cultism.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the duo were arrested following an information received by police at Ilaro division from members of the public that some group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members into their dreaded group.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said "On receiving the information, the DPO Ilaro division, CSP Olayemi Jacob mobilized his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public while others escaped through the bush."

The two arrested cultists who are in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group have been taken to custody at Ilaro divisional headquarters where they are being currently interrogated.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti cultists section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.