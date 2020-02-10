Kanu’s Parents’ Burial: Caution Abia CP, Now & Allow The Dead To Be Buried, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) Tells FG

Listen to article

The President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has made a call for the Federal Government to call the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon to order over his recent statement, barring IPOB members or any other proscribed group or groups from attending the burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu scheduled for Friday, February 14.

In a press release dated 8th Feb, 2020 signed by the Special Adviser to the OYC President on Media & Publicity & made available to The Nigerian Voice, the Ohanaeze Youth Council described the recent statement of the the Abia state Commissioner of Police, as a tough talk capable of causing chaos in the country.

In Igboayaka's words he said; "We in OYC, see this tough talk and boastful outburst from the Police boss in Abia as reopening the wounds of the Nigeria-Biafra war which was declared “no victor, no vanquish” by the then Nigerian military government. Okon’s deadly outbursts at this point, if not dragging Nigeria back to the repeat of the 1966 crisis, is capable of causing chaos and anarchy in the country.

Recall that days ago the Abia state CP, vowed to disrupt and “scatter” the venue of the burial ceremony if Kanu’s followers dare venture into Umuahia or anywhere around the Afaraukwu community. He also added that the police under him would launch Operation Elephant Dance should IPOB members refuse to heed to his instructions.

OYC in that release, has adviced Mr Okon that no reasonable security agency launches or deploys a crime fighting system where there is no crime. Hence, any move or attempt to disrupt the burial or launch Operation Elephant Dance by the Nigeria Police Force would be solely viewed as an act of conventional war against Ndigbo, and must be resisted.

The group also beckoned on President Buhari to as a matter of urgency, withdraw all the military troops and police personnel hovering around and over the Afaraukwu community to enable the bereaved bury their dead and pay their last respect to the late King and Queen describing it as least FG could could do as they do not see any need for provocative statements that would trigger violence or tragedy at this time.

OYC urged the FG, Ene Okon to launch their Elephant Dance at Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, & Gombe where lives and property of citizens are threatened by activities of terrorists, including bandits and kidnappers.

They group also called out Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to sit-up on his responsibility as the chief security officer of the state to stop the imminent massive killing of innocent Igbo youths during and after the burial.

"If Ndigbo would endure systemic marginalization, they would not and cannot endure killings of it's defenseless brothers and sisters. The wounds of the civil war are ripe with all these actions coming from the government and it's agencies, reminding us that Ndigbo are not part of Nigeria. Caution should be taken, lest we fall", the group said.