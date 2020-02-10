Presidency Replies Northern Elders Forum, says it has no credible membership

Listen to article

The presidency has reacted sharply to the statement by the Northern Elders Forum offering critical evaluation of President Muhammadu Buhari's performance, especially in the area of security.

Special Adviser to President on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, dismissed the forum as little consequential value

Adesina described the statement by th Forum as comments from a quasi-organisation that boasts of no credible membership, and its leader is akin to a general without troops.

He said in a statement that “hearing that title, northern elders forum, you would think the body was a conglomeration of true elders. But the truth is that NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF.”

He noted that before the 2019 presidential election, the 'one-man army' called NEF had shown its antipathy against President Muhammadu Buhari, and its preference for another candidate, yet they all got beaten.

Adesina added that the Northern Elders Forum is merely waving a flag that is at half-mast, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari steadily and steadfastly focuses on the task of retooling Nigeria.