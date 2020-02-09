Operatives Arrest ATM Thief And Girlfriend In A Hotel

Fast forward to 12 midnight, she got her first transfer alert 300k. Then 100k..until there was only 30k left in the account. She got dressed, then drove to town with my dad, and made a police report. But they couldn’t do much, since they were not sure the Atm terminal he made the transfer from.

At about 1am, he made another transfer. But this time through a POS machine. Eastgate Hotel. Less than 15 minutes walk from my house. He paid for the room, and ordered food as well. We called back the police men, told them of our findings and they met us at the hotel in less than 30 minutes.

They got into the hotel, checked the person who lodged in at the time the POS sent the alert. The print-out they had corresponded with my mum’s Atm card number. That was how we apprehended him with the girl he made the transfer of the first 300k to. She allegedly was meeting him for the first time yesterday, but they’ve been friends on Facebook for a while. We also recovered some Atm cards, which included my mum’s card , and the printout he used for the transactions.

Anyway, they are both cooling their heels in the holding cell and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

I must commend the squad for their timely intervention. After today, my perception of the Nigerian police is a bit different..

Times are strange. Be aware!