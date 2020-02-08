Mrs Obiagelli Class Teacher Promoted To Assistant Headmistress By Gov Zulum Friday

Listen to article

MRS OBIAGELLI, WOMAN IN A VIRAL VIDEO WITH BORNO GOVERNOR, GETS PROMOTION FROM CLASS TEACHER TO ASSISTANT HEADMISTRESS!

A level 12 class teacher, Mrs Obiagelli Mazi, who was encountered by Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum at at 6:30 am on Friday, has been promoted to an assistant headmistress.

Executive Chairman, Borno State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Dr Shettima Kullima conveyed the promotion on Saturday after his recommendation was approved by Governor Zulum.

Governor Zulum had during an outing at 6:30 am on Friday to assess public institutions, encountered Mrs Obiagelli already at school, waiting for her pupils. The woman who hails from Abia state has been teaching for 31 years. Zulum met her at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi 2 Primary school under Jere local government education authority.

Overwhelmed by Mrs Obiagelli’s dedication, Governor Zulum commended and rewarded her with personal cash of N100,000 nearly three times her monthly salary of N35,000.

In addition, Governor Zulum directed executive chairman of Borno State Universal Education Board to review the woman’s civil service position, her qualification (which happens to be NCE) and recommend her promotion. 24 hours later, the SUBEB chairman contacted the Governor, recommending Mrs Obiagelli’s promotion from class teacher to assistant headmistress. He said even though the woman was not a graduate her 31 years teaching experience and commitment coupled with an executive order by the Governor have earned her the promotion.