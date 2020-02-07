Borno First Lady Urges NGWF to Empower IDPs, Support Widows, Orphans of Boko Haram Insurgency

Listen to article

Borno State Govenror's Wife, Dr. Falmata Babagama Umara Zulum has Thursday enjoined Northern Governors Wives with the gradual return of peace to the state, to empower internally displaced persons (IDPs( especially, the Women IDPs so that they can build a firm foundation for their children.

She also called on her sisters and collegaues to look at the possibility of meeting the post insurgency programmes and support the IDPs with resettlement equipments, empowerment tools, skills acquisition and vocational training Centers in order for the IDPs to live a normal life and be self reliant.

The Wife of Borno Govenror who stated this Thursday at the opening of the 2020 First Quarter Meeting of the Northern Govenrors Wives Forum (NGWF) held at th Multi Purpose Hall of the Government House Maiduguri, added that, IDPs should be their major topic of discussion at the meeting for their Pet Projects

She further urged the members to give priority to the burning issues with a view to proffer solutions on how best to tackle the issues once and for all by being holistically involved in the fight .

Dr. Falmata Zulum however commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari for her motherly affeçtion and support to the region and the nation at large while pointing out that there are, over two million Internally Displaced Persons across the state.

" My sisters, I want to inform you that at a time we had over two million Internally displaced persons across the state which is the highest in northern Nigeria.

"In view of this, I want to draw the attention of the forum to some disturbing issues that affect our region today which include large number of out of school children, drug addiction, gender violence against women which in my view has contributed immensely to Insecurity and other vices in the state and region", Falmata said

According to her, "currently, Borno State has 55, 000 orphans and nearly 200,000 widows. The internally displaced persons, especially women need to be empowered so that they can build a firm foundation for their families.

" I want you my sisters to look at how you can come in and support the IDPs with resettlement equipments and empowerment items.

"Your concern and support to the state and IDPs are clear testimony of your valuable support and solidarity to the people and government of Borno State" Falmata said.