USAID, UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO ADVANCE THE TWO-WAY TRADE AND INVESTMENT GOALS OF PROSPER AFRICA

U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Prosper Africa initiative is partnering with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and the nations of Africa. This partnership ensures businesses are equipped with the technical and financial tools they need to enter into new trading and investment relationships in Africa and the United States.

USAID will provide technical assistance and advisory services to prospective businesses through its Trade and Investment Hubs, and will connect UBA with African Diaspora business groups working across the United States. The MOU enables UBA, the only sub-Saharan African bank licensed to operate in the United States, to expand access its reach and extend financing to American companis in the United States looking to do business with African nations