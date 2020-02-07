Pandemonium As Abductors Kidnap Teacher's Child, Two Others In Delta Community

Listen to article

There is rising tension in Issele-Azagba, a suburb of Asaba, Delta state capital as a teacher's child was whisked away by heavily armed men in the early hours of Thursday.

Trouble started when the bandits stormed Issele-Azagba secondary School and kidnapped the teacher's child.

The kidnapping business which started Wednesday saw two persons abducted by the hoodlums.

The straw that broke the Camel's back was when the criminals visited the community and took away the teacher's child.

There is currently panic in the community as teachers and students have taken to the streets of Issele-Azagba protesting the spat of kidnapping in the community and the school.

At the time of filing this report, the students have filed out, protesting to the Obi's Palace while the teachers on their part are protesting to the state police command in Asaba, Okpanam road, to register their grievances.

It would be recalled that last year about five students and a teacher was also kidnapped were one of the students losing his life as he ran into the bush.

Contacted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Afiz Mohammed Inuwa, said "Please, I am in a meeting can you get across to the PPRO?

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said: "Please, I am in a conference right now, we are having Senior officers conference".