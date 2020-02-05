Man, 38, rapes 13-year-old girl during church night vigil

Listen to article

Man, 38, identified as Olamide Awogbayi has been arrested by the Ondo State Police command for allegedlyraping a 13-year-old girl during a night vigil held by one of the churches along Idanre Road in Akure, Nigeria.

The suspect who lured the underage girl to an uncompleted building where he defiled her, was nabbed after the girl's parents raised an alarm that their daughter was missing after the church programme.

The rape victim was reportedly found in the uncompleted building where she was left all through the night by the suspected rapist after committing the crime.

Ondo Police Spokesperson, Femi Joseph who confirmed the arrest of Awogbayi said:

“On the 1/2/2020 about 11p.m., in a church on Idanre-Akure Road, which was holding its vigil, Olamide Awogbayi (38) took the 13-year-old away to a nearby uncompleted building and defiled her in the early hours of the date the girl was declared to have been missing by the parents.

The suspect, Olagbayi, was said to have taken to his heels when the girl fell unconscious.

“The said suspect will be transferred soonest after preliminary investigation.”