Gov. Uzodinma Gives Contractors 72 hours Ultimatum To Return To Site 

The Governor of Imo State, Most Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered contractors handling road projects in Imo State to return to site or have their contracts halted.

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Imo State Governor Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, Gov. Uzodinma expressed dismay at the posture where contractors who had been mobilized by Government would just abandon projects.

In the exact words of the Governor, he said: “This action is unjustifiable and totally unacceptable to the State Government. Dry seasons usually mark the peak of road construction works. Regrettably, the affected contractors have absconded from site in the peak of the dry season even after collecting mobilization fees from Government.”