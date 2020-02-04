Anambra Beware of Proxies, Oseloka OBAZE Cautions

Listen to article

The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last Anambra gubernatorial election, Oseloka Obaze has cautioned on the heightened political activities towards 2021 election in Anambra State. In a tweet monitored by the The Nigerian Voice, Mr Oseloka Obaze has this to say:

"Although the ban on political campaigning in Anambra has not been lifted, there are many aspirants already jockeying and posturing for the 2021 governorship position. Some are sincere, but some are strategic proxies being positioned by the APC and some external vested interests, with a view to appropriating political power and Anambra State resources. As a PDP stakeholder, I’m obligated to caution that we must not to sell Anambra State and its patrimony to those who don’t care about the wellbeing of our State and people". ~ OHO