"You Need To Deal With The Enemy Within You To Make Steady Progress"---- Dame Okowa

Christians have been charged to deal with the enemy within for them to make progress in life, stressing that the amount of success an individual would make is widely determined be the victory he could get against the enemy within.

The wife of Delta state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, made the statement during a prayer session held in government house for mothers across the state.

She pointed out that the individual is the biggest inhibition to personal progress in life, saying that the progress any individual can make in life is predicated on dealing with the enemy within the individual.

“If you must make progress and get to where you are going, you must deal with yourself. The enemy within you is wicked and very dangerous. The enemy within exposes you to the enemy outside. The enemy we have is we, ourselves. This self must be dealt with for us to make progress in life,” Okowa’s wife said.

The prayer session, with the theme “The Enemy Within” was the annual prayer conference organised by the wife of governor’s wife and held at the government house in Asaba.

Guest speaker at the prayer session, Lady Chinenze Onya-Odike, identified greed, bitterness, pride and jealousy as part of the enemies within that destroy the fabrics of success in life.

According to her, these enemies could hamper progress, cause confusion in the mind and blindfold the individual to the reality of God.

She said: “Greed is an enemy. It opens the door selfishness and lust. It does not give room for consideration for others. Greed and jealousy are twin evils among the womenfolk.”

The lady preacher warned women against envy as this evil could lead to sleeplessness, a development which lead to plotting the downfall of fellow human beings.

She advised women to maintain pure heart and lean mind, insisting that “when your heart is clean, the glory of God will radiate on your face. Remove every unforgiveness and bitterness from you’re your heart.”

The session ended with special prayers for the country, the economy and security of Nigerians and the unity of the Christian church in the country.