Open Letter to Mr. President on the Stability of the Presidential Amnesty Programme

The leading stakeholders captured in the Presidential Amnesty Programme have commended Mr. President for sustaining the programme thus far, adding that the FG’s continued support towards the mandate of the programme has given the ex agitators confidence that their decision to drop their arms/agitation, embrace dialogue and build a better Niger Delta region, was not a mistake.

The ex agitators who noted that the Presidential Amnesty Programme has since its inception brought peace and calm to the Niger Delta Region, explained that some of them have been meaningfully empowered while some are still hopeful to one day live a self-sufficient life. Together we believe this can be achieved.

The Leadership of Ex Agitators under the Presidential Amnesty Programme in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, signed by the trio of Henry Binidoudougha National Vice Chairman Presidential Amnesty Programme Phase 1 Leaders, Samson Opuakpor National Secretary Presidential Amnesty Programme Phase 2 Leaders and Julius Joseph National Chairman Presidential Amnesty Programme Phase 3 Leader and made available to journalists stated that for over a year the Amnesty Programme has enjoyed some stability; with monthly stipends being paid, training of beneficiaries in different fields and a few of us getting our starter packs to be self-sufficient.

“This can be attributed to the synergy between the Ex Agitators, The leadership of the Amnesty Programme and the Federal Government. We want this synergy to remain intact” they appealed.

Text of the letter reads: “Towards the end of the last administration in the Amnesty Office, there was a lot of uncertainty around the issues beclouding the office.

“We as leaders noticed a lot of anomalies and complained to whoever was ready to listen. One of the issues was the illegal deployment of 1061 students to various Nigerian Universities. We publicly condemned this on all media platforms.

“After we jointly investigated the case, we discovered that out of a total of 1,061 delegates/students that were deployed to 10 Universities, only 314 delegates/students were found in the database of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“We also discovered that the former Head of Education in the office, Major H.K. Mowarin (rtd), during the hand over process by the former Coordinator of the programme, Gen Paul Boroh (rtd), was compiling names of youths and sending them to Universities without following due process.

“At that time the requirements for consideration in the deployment of delegates/students to Universities or training facilities in the reintegration component of the Amnesty Programme were: