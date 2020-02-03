Insecurity: President Buhari Meets National Assembly Leaders

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly in the State House.

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, walked into the venue of the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 3.40pm.

Although the agenda for the meeting was not known as at the time of filing this report, there were speculations that the topic for discussion might be issues surrounding the recent concerns raised by members of the National Assembly over the worsening security situation across the country.

Recall that the House of Representatives, last week passed a resolution, which called for the sack of the service chiefs, a call that has remained unheeded.

Senators also lamented the current state of the security in the country, declaring that the current national security architecture had failed and called for a restructured system.