AHRC Celebrates Black History Month, Encourages Participation in Scheduled Activities:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation in celebrating Black History Month that begins on February 1 and ends on February 29 this year.

The Black History Month is a celebration of life and hope. It's serves as a constant reminder of the importance of the richness of diversity and the priceless inclusion.

On 1976, US President Gerald Ford formally recognized Black History Month. It is an annual tradition that has been honored by every President since then. It is a month full of activities at schools and in communities nationwide that educate us and remind all us of the many contributions of African Americans and their struggle for freedom, equality and justice.

Black History month is a month of education and awareness, celebrating the valuable contributions of African Americans to our American society as well as to the world. These contributions are not limited to the sacrifices for civil rights. In addition to those iconic legendary African American leaders such as but not limited to, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali, African Americans have made many contributions to science, music, sports, engineering that helped improve lives in the US and in the rest of the world.

The struggle continues and the celebration of Black History Month connects with the ongoing struggle of all victims of injustice at home and abroad. We celebrate our own humanity by recognizing and appreciating the many contributions of African Americans that have benefited the US and the world. The Black History Month is a great opportunity to learn about the many contributions of African Americans to America and the world.

"Black History Month is a great opportunity to learn about the many contributions of African Americans to America and the world," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "AHRC calls on its friends and supporters to actively participate in the several great events planned for this Black History Month in Michigan and across the nation," concluded Hamad.