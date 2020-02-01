Enyinnaya Abaribe : ‘’Muhammadu Buhari should resign as President of Nigeria for glaring Security Failure’’. Civil Society Groups in the South East stage a protest of allegiance to Abaribe.

Listen to article

Civil society groups in the South East Nigeria led by Voice from the East-VEAST , have staged a protest walk along the streets of Enugu City in complete allegiance to the Distinguished Senator of the Republic of Nigeria, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who had called on Buhari to resign due to what he termed ‘’ glaring security lapses’’ . Recall that the same Abaribe in the company of PDP National Chairman- Uche Secondus and others , has staged a demonstration at Ambassadorial offices of the USA , UK , Russia, Australia and others in Abuja, demanding for the unconditional resignation of Buhari .

Be in the know also that USA has blacklisted Nigeria as a terrorist nation and has banned Nigerians from travelling to America , stipulates VEAST . Abaribe made the call on the floor of the Senate as the Senate threw open the security challenges facing the Nation over which Buhari has no solution because Mr. President’s stance on islamization and nepotistic Fulaninization appear most zealously unstoppable.

The placards of the demonstrators variously read : ‘ Security Failure ! Buhari Resign now !! Abaribe is 100% Right !!!’ ; ‘ bokoharan killings ! Buhari is 100% a failure !! Buhari resign now !! Abaribe is 100% right !!!! ‘ ; ‘ Leah Sharibu and bokoharam! Buhari is a failure !! Buhari resign now !!! Abaribe is right !!!!‘ ; ‘ Fulaniherdsmen kilkings ! Buhari is 100% a failure!! Buhari resign now!!! Abaribe is 100% right !!!!’ ; ‘muslims in Nigeria burning American Flag in Abuja! Buhari resign now !! Abaribe is 100% right !!!‘ ; ‘ Amotekun in the West ! Forest Guard in the East !! Buhari is 100% a failure !!! Abaribe is 100% right !!!!‘ ; ‘ America places Nigeria on security watch ! EU decries killing of Christians in Nigeria!! CAN Chairman killed at Mitchika in Adamawa State !!! Abaribe is 100% right ‘ ; ‘ Nepotism and Fulaninization! Islamization!! Jihad and sharia !!! Buhari sponsors both bokoharam and Fulaniherdsmen!!!! Abaribe is 100% right!!!!! ‘