Enyinnaya Abaribe : ‘’Muhammadu Buhari should resign as President of Nigeria for glaring Security Failure’’. Civil Society Groups in the South East stage a protest of allegiance to Abaribe.
Civil society groups in the South East Nigeria led by Voice from the East-VEAST , have staged a protest walk along the streets of Enugu City in complete allegiance to the Distinguished Senator of the Republic of Nigeria, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who had called on Buhari to resign due to what he termed ‘’ glaring security lapses’’ . Recall that the same Abaribe in the company of PDP National Chairman- Uche Secondus and others , has staged a demonstration at Ambassadorial offices of the USA , UK , Russia, Australia and others in Abuja, demanding for the unconditional resignation of Buhari .
Be in the know also that USA has blacklisted Nigeria as a terrorist nation and has banned Nigerians from travelling to America , stipulates VEAST . Abaribe made the call on the floor of the Senate as the Senate threw open the security challenges facing the Nation over which Buhari has no solution because Mr. President’s stance on islamization and nepotistic Fulaninization appear most zealously unstoppable.
The placards of the demonstrators variously read : ‘ Security Failure ! Buhari Resign now !! Abaribe is 100% Right !!!’ ; ‘ bokoharan killings ! Buhari is 100% a failure !! Buhari resign now !! Abaribe is 100% right !!!! ‘ ; ‘ Leah Sharibu and bokoharam! Buhari is a failure !! Buhari resign now !!! Abaribe is right !!!!‘ ; ‘ Fulaniherdsmen kilkings ! Buhari is 100% a failure!! Buhari resign now!!! Abaribe is 100% right !!!!’ ; ‘muslims in Nigeria burning American Flag in Abuja! Buhari resign now !! Abaribe is 100% right !!!‘ ; ‘ Amotekun in the West ! Forest Guard in the East !! Buhari is 100% a failure !!! Abaribe is 100% right !!!!‘ ; ‘ America places Nigeria on security watch ! EU decries killing of Christians in Nigeria!! CAN Chairman killed at Mitchika in Adamawa State !!! Abaribe is 100% right ‘ ; ‘ Nepotism and Fulaninization! Islamization!! Jihad and sharia !!! Buhari sponsors both bokoharam and Fulaniherdsmen!!!! Abaribe is 100% right!!!!! ‘
- House of Representatives has unanimously called for the sack of all the security chiefs , while the Senate said that Security architecture in Nigeria has failed. So, it is not really a maiden call by Abaribe, only that Abaribe is the only politician that is bold enough to open up on glaring wicked orchestrations by Buhari who once said before European Union Ambassadors in visit to Aso Rock that Nigeria would use the knowledge of the civil war to fight the 21st century war. Serializing these assertions, it is clear that Nigeria is at its wits end existentially , the demonstrators assert. Speaking further , the leader of the demonstrators, Comrade Kindness Jonah as the Convener of Voice from the East-VEAST, noted that Yorubas have seen that standing on the fence cannot help them in Nigeria as the Fulaninization mantra has robbed off their sons and daughters in high positions of authority, such as : Kemi Adeosun , the former Finance Minsiter who was replaced by Zainab; Mr Fowler of FIRS who was replaced by Adamu ; Luis Banire of AMCON who was replaced by another northerner - Fulani. Comrade Kindness Jonah added that Buhari had removed Ms Okereke in charge of Metering and replaced her with another Fulani , but for the intervention of some of his close pals in the Senate that he has really no legal status to remove her: Buhari quickly returned Ms Okereke, an Igbo. According to Comrade Jonah, Amotekun as security platform of community policing status formed by Yorubas , is a sign -post that Nigeria is really gradually disintegrating , if Buhari continued to rule as the President of Nigeria. demonstrators , therefore, most vehemently called for the sack or resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari whichever is more appropriate due to security failure which is to glaring to be denied.