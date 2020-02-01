18-year-old arrested for raping his 70-year-old grand mother

Listen to article

Police in Plateau State apprehended an 18-year-old man, Marvellous Luka, who allegedly raped his 70-year-old grandmother.

The police officer in charge of the case, Inspector Mulleng Alex, who is handling the incestuous crime, said took place in in Dangu-gu Village, Ampang West District of Mangu, Plateau State.

According to the Alex, the suspect has been charged and would soon appear before a High Court in Pankshin, Plateau State for trial.

The police alleged that the suspect in his “confessional” statement said he attacked his grandmother in her room while sleeping.

He said: “I was 'sexually charged and I couldn't help myself at that moment and resorted to having sex with her.

“My grandmother cried for help, but I overpowered her and had my way.

“She tried holding me down but I escaped and ran to a market where I push wheel barrow for a living.

“I later saw a group of people who came after me, beat me up and handed me over to the police.

“It is the devil's handwork.

“I want my grandfather and the elders in my village to forgive me.”

Also speaking, Mary Samuel, who witnessed the attack, said she heard the victim's call for help while fetching water from the tap.

Samuel said: “I was shocked at what I saw.

“I tried to hold him down but he escaped.

“I raised an alarm and he was later apprehended in a market where he works.

”I took a wrapper, which was on the floor, and covered the woman.”