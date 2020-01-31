Community Anti- Human Trafficking Training Seminar a Great Success:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council, the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD), MY Mental Wellness of the ICD organized and hosted an anti-human trafficking training seminar and awareness session on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the ICD in Detroit.

The Full- day training and awareness session included a diverse makeup of attendees. One hundred and eight participants successfully completed the one-day training and obtained a certificate of completion presented by Ms. Kelly Franklin's Courage for Freedom organization. The seminar included Level 1 and Level 2 of the basic training that provided comprehensive presentations related to Human Trafficking as a common challenge and as a shared responsibility to counter.

The room capacity attendance served as a strong indicator of interest in this important public policy issue and commitment to learning how to deal with it effectively. The one- day training provided the participants with the education and awareness to help them become part of the solution.

Human trafficking constitutes a serious challenge to all. It requires collective and collaborative efforts to defeat it. This was the first of its kind training that is conducted within the Arab and Muslim American community in the Greater Detroit area. AHRC and all hosting parties are pleased to organize this important training session so people can gain education regarding this important challenge facing our society and yet join the fight to stop it.

Ms. Franklin, who led the training, visited the Dearborn Police Department and the Salvation Army (ARC) in Detroit. The meetings included discussions focused on human trafficking and joint efforts to combat. She has a personal story of transformation, hope and resiliency, having herself overcome violence, drug addiction, abuse, exploitation and incarceration.

"AHRC and all its partners who planned, organized and hosted this landmark event in Detroit are determined to continue this awareness and education campaign," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We appreciate the efforts of everyone who contributed to the success of this seminar," added Hamad.