Nigerian girls, married women paid N30, 000 to act in porn video

The International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), Plateau Chapter, in collaboration with Red Cross and Teens Partners has commenced rehabilitation of some girls and women who engaged in a pornographic video for N30, 000.

Chairperson of the association, Mrs. Mary Izam, said that the rehabilitation became necessary as all the girls were depressed and another, a married woman, had committed suicide.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some weeks ago videos showing some young girls and married women engaging in sexual acts rocked Jos, the Plateau capital.

The videos, which were leaked on the Internet, had been in circulation across the state before it was pulled down.

Outrage trailed the videos as some of the girls were recognised by family and friends, while others were identified as married women.

NAN gathered that the videos were recorded by a man who initially interviewed them, before taking off their clothes and having carnal knowledge of them on camera.

The girls, with their consent, were filmed while engaging in the act and later paid N30, 000 each with a promise to be paid additional N100,000 later.

NAN investigation revealed that the man, who is said to reside at the Rayfield area of Jos took the girls/women to a hotel in the same area to shoot the videos.

The man, it was gathered, has female agents, whom he paid N10,000 for anyone they introduced to him. It was further learnt that the act has been going on for over three years and over 50 girls and women have so far featured in the videos.

Two of the girls who came forward for rehabilitation at the FIDA state office said poverty and lack led them to commit the act.

One of the girls who was weeping uncontrollably said; “This happened 2 years ago, my nephew was at the point of death, and I needed to help my sister with money for his treatment.

“I met a lady at a beer parlour who told me about the man and I quickly agreed to do it, the painful part is that after I took the money home, my nephew still died.

“He promised us that he would release the videos outside Jos but I later realised he only played us as we are not literate enough to know that once it's on the internet, everybody can see it,” she said.

Izam while speaking to NAN described the act as unacceptable and a crime against woman dignity and right, as well as an offence against the nation.

She added that the incident was also demonic and an evil act orchestrated to tarnish the image of the state which is known for high morality.

The chairperson added that the association and its partners would do all they can to ensure that the perpetrator was brought to book and the cartel or syndicate smashed.

She also called on the girls/women to engage in jobs through which they can make an honest living instead of engaging in immoral acts.

She also appealed to parents and the general public to stop stigmatising the girls and women but pray and encourage them as they were depressed at the moment.

Izam also urged the girls who were on the run to return home and continue to live their normal lives, adding that running away and suicide was not an option.

She added that the rehabilitation would continue for weeks while calling on others to come out of hiding for the rehabilitation as it was the only way to overcome the trauma. (NAN)