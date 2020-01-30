Emir of Fika Tasks District Heads, Village Heads on Lassa Fever Awareness Campaigns, Advocacy

Listen to article

Irked by the alarming cases of Lassa Fever in the Country, the Emir of Fika and Chairman of the Council of Chiefs in Yobe State, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa has summoned 14 District Heads, 48 Village Heads, 315 Community Leaders and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the preventive measures of the disease.

The meeting was organized at the Emir's palace council chambers in Potiskum town on Thursday.

In his opening address, Emir of Fika who was represented by the Galadima of Fika, Air Commodore Ibrahim Alkali (rtd) said " as you are all aware, we have prevailing cases of Lassa Fever in the Country which was reported in 11 states like Abia, Bauchi, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Delta, Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau and Taraba." "Also Zanfara, Kebbi, Gombe, Cross River, Awka Ibom and Abuja recorded similar cases", Alkali said.

According to the monarch, at the beginning of the year 2020 about 398 cases was reported with 163 deaths all as a result of the lassa fever.

He further explained that lassa fever is a deadly contagious disease contacted from the Rats with symptoms of dizziness, fever, headache, coughing, chest pain, body pain, red eye among others.

The Monarch therefore asked the subjects to pass the message accross the people and report any suspected cases to the nearest health center.

"As for the religious leaders, ensure constant enlightenment in your mosques and churches, ensure environmental cleanings and proper hygiene'", Alkali added

He also warned against eating or drinking any contaminated food or drinks for the avoidance of the disease outbreak..

Primary Health Care Coordinator, Potiskum local government area, Abdulrahman Musa commended the Fika Emirate for initiating the preventive measures.

Other speakers at the event include WHO representative in Potiskum town, Usman Sunusi Bakabe and his Fika counterpart WHO Mustapha Hassan lectured on the effects of Lassa Fever to human health.