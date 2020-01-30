Court sentences three persons to death by hanging for robbery in Osun 

Listen to article

Justice Jide Falola of Osun State High Court today sentenced three armed robbers, Nuhu Jimoh, Ndubisi David and Aderibigbe Oluwasenu to death by hanging.

The Nigerian Voice reports that the three persons were arraigned on 29th June, 2017 on a ten counts of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, illegal possession of firearms and others

The prosecution Counsel from the Ministry of Justice Barrister, Biodun Badiora told the court that the offences committed by the three men was contrary to Section 6(b), 1(1) & (2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002, and Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, respectively.

Badiora said the three men were among the armed robbers that robbed First Bank, Union Bank and Skye Bank in Ikirun on 12th February, 2016

Badiora called five witnesses to testify also and tendered 30 Exhibits to prove his case.

The first defendant, Nuhu Jimoh testified in his own defence while second and third defendants, Ndubisi David and Adeibigbe OuwaSeun called two witnesses each in their defence.

Their lawyers, Sunday Atofarati and Ajibade Omoyajowo pleaded with the court to be lenient with their clients.

In his ruling, Justice Jide Falola sentenced the three men to death by hanging.