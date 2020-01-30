Travel Agents land in Prison over Alleged N15m Visa Scam

Listen to article

The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan today remanded that two travel agents, Semiu Oluwole Ololade and Adegboyega Adefuye in Agodi prison in Ibadan till February 4, 2020 over alleged visa fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, arraigned the two, alongside their companies: Frenage Travel & Tour Limited and Protective Services Nigeria Limited respectively on a 53-count charge, bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and allegedly defrauding several Nigerians to the tune of N15 million.

The petitioners alleged that Ololade and Adefuye conspired to come up with a scam in which they claimed to have the wherewithal to help people secure travel visa to Dubai and Canada, and also get them work permit on arrival.

The fraud which was promoted on electronic media attracted many Nigerians who were desperate to seek greener pasture abroad, with every applicant, required to pay N300, 000, in order to partake.

However, after fulfilling their side of the bargain, the petitioners alleged that they later found out that the accused only used the bait to extort them.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges and the the prosecution counsel, Babatunde Sonoiki ask the court for a date for commencement of their trial.

Justice Oladiran Akintola adjourned the case till February 4, 2020 and remanded the accused persons in the custody of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

