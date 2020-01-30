TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

January 30, 2020

Buhari, Jonathan in closed-door meeting at Aso Rock

By The Rainbow
Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is presently in a closed doors meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to Newspot report, the former president was sighted being ushered into the president's office at about 1.45pm.

It is not known whether the meeting is at the behest of President Buhari.

No announcement is expected after the closed door meeting.

This is coming just as the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police were also seen the Villa for meeting with the President


