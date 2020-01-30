Imo: Bye Bye To A Phantom Governor

Listen to article

It was Emerson who said in The Over Soul ‘’the soul is the perceiver and revealer of truth. We know the truth when we see it; let the skeptic and scoffers say what they choose’’. In Imo , it was well known that Emeka Ihedioha did not win the Imo Governorship election . With the way he went about the street protesting his removal by the Supreme Court, one should say he is indeed a sad man. Of course, we have always known we had a sad man in government house but the Supreme Court compounded his worrisome condition. The obvious reaction to his removal from office by Ndi-Imo and the speed which PDP members in Imo are jumping to APC is that, it serves him right, bye bye to a phantom governor. Even the House of Assembly member from his constituency of Aboh Mbaise did not think twice in dumping PDP for APC. Sources confirmed that there were wild spread jubilations across the state over the Supreme Court decision. The jubilations across the state were understandable. The Supreme Court judgment was a tribute to truth which is what Imo state has stood for. As Imo people were jubilating, those who held the state hostage for 8 months, sulked, grieved and scampered into their homes as their plans to deeply milk Imo dry was finally dashed by the verdict. Ihedioha’s insincerity and that of the political party to which he belongs brought the masses of Imo misery for eight months and at last, sadness to him. In the 8 months he was in power he was so petty, so unsophisticated. He ran a lack-lustre, low-energy, do-nothing government with no vision and no mission. A leader for whom selfish interest overrides that of the state cannot be said to be a good leader.

You see, sometimes a single act by a God-sent individual at a propitious moment could change the fortunes of a nation or state. This was the case when the dreaded disease of Ebola found its way into Nigeria. The swift and accurate diagnosis of the index patient by Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh and her firm decision to hold him in the hospital against his will contributed to the early containment of the disease in Nigeria. Dr Adadevoh paid the ultimate sacrifice by putting herself at risk for her country . She is acknowledged to have been God-sent by Nigerians. Here in Imo, God used Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma to deliver the state. Uzodinma is God- sent.. Each time I read about the agonizing pains of the disgruntled and torn coat politicians kicked out of office by the Supreme Court , I understand the pangs of their dashed aspirations and unreasonable expectations that have quickly become dreams and impossibilities. These leprous hands of the Ihedioha led group should give Uzodinma a breathing space as he starts the serious business of governance . They should seize making unguarded utterances. They should know that leadership is service opportunity and privilege granted by God. The Ihedioha group are behaving like the morally bankrupt and shameless characters that we watch in TV movies. They are sounding worse than rift raffs from motor parks. They engage in egregious behaviours with their too many media smear campaign against our governor . They ought to know that it is the Lord that giveth power and it is the Lord that taketh. Why are they crying over an election they never won. Hope Uzodinma simply reclaimed his stolen mandate. Uzodinma clearly won the Imo governorship election.

The lord who put Senator Hope in power will use him to bring prosperity to Ndi-Imo. The fortunes of medieval France was turned around by a mere teenage girl born around 1412, named Jeanne d’Arc( Joan of Arc) God choosed her to lead France to victory in its long running war with England and Burgundy. With no military training, Joan convinced the embattled crown prince Charles of Valois to allow her to lead a French army to the besieged city of Orléans. She achieved a momentous victory over the English and their French allies, the Burgundians. The capacity of Uzodinma, who is today Imo state governor is not in doubt. Even before he became governor, he was a two term senator. He has distinguished himself as one Nigerian who is detribalized, de-sectionalized and accessible to all and sundry. He is also known throughout the country as one who does not discriminate for any reason, humble, patriotic and philanthropic. He had adequately defended the interest of Imo state over the years at the Senate. No one had cause to complain about his representation.

All those who have been spreading lies about our Governor should repent now, for we will not allow anything to distract him as he begins to give Imo people the tools, skills and training to succeed. It is God that saw the need for good governance in Imo state that choose to crown him governor.God wants Imo to have a leader who is committed to working tirelessly to better the state and who knows how to create jobs and grow our economy. No matter how the enemies of our state plan against our Governor,Chineke agaghi ekwe, they will fail ,for God is on his side. Certainly, Uzodinma needs the support and the cooperation of all and sundry in the state to push the state forward.I am humbled .

