Ifeanyi Uba Presented A Cloned NECO Certificate To INEC - Obinna Uzor

Obinna Uzor, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra south senatorial election, has accused Ifeanyi Ubah of presenting a cloned National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the certificate confirmed by NECO on Tuesday is different from the one Ubah, senator representing the district, submitted to INEC.

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court had sacked Ubah on the grounds that he submitted a forged NECO certificate to INEC, while it ordered INEC to withdraw his certificate of return and issue another to Uzoh.

Ubah’s party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP), had made an inquiry to NECO on the senator’s certificate which the exam body confirmed is authentic.

Uzor, in his reaction on Wednesday, alleged that the NECO certificate in Ubah’s possession is not genuine.

He said: “The certified copy from INEC has Serial No 303865920 (note 3038) whereas NECO certified copy has Serial No 303565920 (note 3035).

“A comparison of these two Certificates reveal other differences such as Logo, Font, Signature etc.

“NECO’s clarification has therefore only affirmed the court judgment that Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah submitted forged NECO Certificate to INEC, same having been cloned.”