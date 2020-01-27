Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs yet again loses application for Stay of Execution of Court Order by Ghana High Court

Listen to article

In a strange twist of events today at the Ghana Court of Appeal, embattled wife of late High Chief O B Lulu-Briggs lost her appeal for Stay of Execution of the orders of a Ghana High Court asking her to release the mortal remains of her late husband to the family through the second oldest son Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs , a ghana online newspaper has reported.

Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs who dragged her late husband's family into a year long legal tussle in her bid to have the final say in his affairs has decided to the Ghana Supreme Court after the Appeal Court judge dismissed her appeal for stay of execution.

The supreme Court of Ghana is expected to hear the matter when it is finally brought before it by March 2020.

To further get clarity on the implications of the present dismissal , the lawyer representing the Oruwari Briggs Family asked the judge to further interpret the judgement which clearly stated as one of the preconditions that Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs should APPOINT 2 REPRESENTATIVES who will represent her at the planning of the burial after she has released the mortal remains to the family.

A precondition she is yet to meet.

The judge in his words said; "the judgement of the Ghana High Court is self explicit and explanatory and ought to be complied with but Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs having gone ahead to the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling, the Appeal court can no longer say anything on the judgement. On these grounds, I have no other choice but to dismiss the appeal of Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs"

Implications of such a ruling means that the legal tussle over the ownership of the mortal remains of the late High Chief will further dash the hopes of the children and family and friends of the late High Chief and Philanthropist for more months.

Speaking to the second oldest son of the late High Chief , Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs on his reaction to the decision of the Appellate court, he said , "Seinye has lost before and has lost this one too, she will definitely lose again by the grace of God who has been our strength and fortress through these harrowing times".

Sotonye Ijuaye Dagogo is the Spokesman to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs