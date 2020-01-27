Borno Exco approves N800 million for construction of two new mega schools in Maiduguri

Listen to article

Borno State Executive Council chaired by Governor. Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the sum of over N800 million for the construction of two new Mega schools in Njintilo and Gwange areas of the Maiduguri metropolis to cater for the educational needs of the people of the areas and their environs.

Briefing newsmen in his office at the Musa Usnan State Secretariat Maiduguri, yesterday after the State Executive Council Meeting, the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Home Affairs, Mujahid Babakura Abba Jato said, " the council meeting which was held at the Government House, Maiduguri and chaired by Governor Babagana Zulum discussed many issues that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state".

" The Council approved the sum of over N800 million for the construction of two Mega schools in Njimtilo and Gwange areas of the metropolis.

"The Mega school in Njimtilo will house a 2 storey building consisting of 60 classrooms, offices, ICT centre and fornitures while same mega school will be built in Gwange ward. Eaich at the cost of little above N400 million", Jato said.

He added that," the council also approved the sum of N240 million for the second and third phase of the complete renovation of the state secretariat to provide a conducive working environment for the state workers at the state department.

"The first phase which is at 95% completion was carried out at the cost of N120 million and it include the Governor's office. Ministry of Information, Health, Finance. Office of the Head of Service and Ministry of Poverty Alleviation which work has been completed with toilet facilities, water and electricity ready".

The Commissioner noted that it has been over three decades that the sectatriat received a major renovation and complete overhaul since its construction in 1972, saying, "it is also the first time in the history of the state that a sitting governor has an office in the state sectretatiat and operate from the office from 7: 00 am to 10: 00pm regularly.

According to him, "the SEC meeting also approved the immediate reconstruction and renovation of Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education Bama , for the purpose of resumption of academic activities in February this year."

"In addition, SEC further approved the 100 percent increment of scholarships to Borno State students studying in tertiary insittutions both within and outside the country due to increased tuitio fees and inflation.

Babakurq also said that "the council also approved the disbursement of money and grant to the physically challenged persons in the state and youths.

"Council also gave approval for the procurement of 100 lunits of 40 seater buses to ease passengers and trafic movement within the metropolitan city.