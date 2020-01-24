Malami Revokes Statement On Operation Amotekun, Claims He Was Misinterpreted By The Yorubas

Listen to article

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has on Thursday revoked his earlier comment about the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Outfit which he declared illegal.

Malami whose condemnation on the outfit codenamed Operation Amotekun has since caused uproar on social media claimed he was only misinterpreted by the Six southwest governors and the people of Western Nigeria.

He made this statement while addressing an interview on Radio Nigeria Abuja this morning said " I was misinterpreted on Operation Amotekun, I did not say it's Illegal".

"I said the Operation Amotekun should be properly backed by law, so if at the end of this Government, if the Operation has been backed by law, any Government that eventually succeeded this government will not rubbish the Operation".

"I said if they failed to enact a law in support of Amotekun in the South West Region of Nigeria, another government can come and say it's Illegal and this is because it is not backed by any law".

"So, It is just an advise to the State Governors to use their power and the State's House of Assemblies in their various States to enact a law that will make the Operation more effective." He said.

This statement gives a kind of reduction in the tension of the sustainability of this outfit, congratulations to southwest and Yoruba populace in general.