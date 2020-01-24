Gov. Zulum Inaugurates Board Members on Security, Health, Education, Puiblic Procurement

Listen to article

Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno state Friday inaugurated four board members on security trust fund, education trust fund, contributory healthcare management agency and bureau for public procurement.

While inaugurating the board members the governor said provision of security is Paramount and a mandate that his government will continue to pursue for the people to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

"As such government need to be proactive sourcing for funds to realize the objectives set aside for th sutainability of security provision which informed the decision to establish a trust fund on security to source for funds to execute security projects and programmes.

"Education also remained a priority for better foundation for the post insurgency, children and quality as well as standard availability of educational institutions and facilities in th education sector.

"I believe this will require huge investment and inform the establishment of the education trust fund for better funding", Zulum said.

He added that," for an integrated and decentralized services at all levels in order to expand and rehabilitate healthcare services in urban and rural as well as facilities".

" The law establishing contributory healthcare management agency was signed into law to strengthen wider coverage of the healthcare services across the state.

"To institute clear and effective machinery to our system of public procurement, we signed into law the establishment of a Bureau for public procurement for all government procurements to ensure effective development, due process, efficiency and fairness" Zulum said.

According to him, the board members were carefully selected based on their individual merits without any sentiments or bias but based on the board members individual competence and integrity..

He noted also that a yardstick was used for choosing the members purely on competence and his government will do everything possible to ensure transparency, accountability and honesty that all the people are served without any segregation.

Zulum further said," I expect you to do your best and put your experiences in the onerous tasks and assignments before you. Put sentiments aside. Be prudent and judiciously discharge your responsibilities. Conduct yourselves reasonably and start work in earnest".

The Board Chairmen are Mustapha Betara Aliyu Chairman, Security Trust Fund with Shettima Ali Marte as Secretary. Professor Hauwa Audu Biu, Chairman Education Trust Fund Board with Maina Yaumie as Secretary. Sale Abba as Chairman Contributory Healthcare Management Agency with Abba Kaza as Secretary and Hon. Adamu Alhaji Lawan as Chairman Bureau For Public Procurement who is also the Borno State Commissioner of Finance

Responding on behalf of the Boards, the Chairman of the Security Trust Fund Board, Mustapha Betara Aliyu commended the governor for constituting the trust fund to tackle security challenges.

He also assured of the board members commitment to achieve the objectives set by the government towards ensuring broader participation and security provision at all levels including training, retraining and other projects.

The Chairman called on all and sundry in the state to be participatory and Contributory towards the development and peace of the state by way of carrying out campaigns and mobilization to raise while assuring that they will work and be guided by collective trust.

While the Chairman, Education Trust Fund Board, Profession Hauwa Audu Biu said they will work in accordance with the guidelines and rules.governing the responsibilities of the trust fund.

She pledged that the board will carry out it's assignment diligently and do their best to improve in all the different segments of the state education sector.