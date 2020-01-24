President Muhammadu Buhari Returns Back To Abuja After London Trip

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived back to Abuja after his participation at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari with FCT Minister Muhammed Musa Bello, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State as he arrives Abuja after his participation at the UK-Africa Investment Summit on 23rd Jan 2020.

Buhari shaking hand with IGP, Mohammed Adamu