TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

January 24, 2020 | General News

President Muhammadu Buhari Returns Back To Abuja After London Trip

By The Nigerian Voice
Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived back to Abuja after his participation at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, United Kingdom.

Buhari arrives Abuja from London

President Buhari with FCT Minister Muhammed Musa Bello, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State as he arrives Abuja after his participation at the UK-Africa Investment Summit on 23rd Jan 2020.

Buhari shaking hand with IGP, Mohammed Adamu


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists