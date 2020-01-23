EXCLUSIVE: We Will Ensure That Projects Are Delivered According To Specification, Delta Governor's Aides

Listen to article

Delta state government has assured her citizenry that projects sited in their domain would be delivered according to what is in the Bill of Quantity (BoQ), while calling on contractors handling contracts across the state not to do anything less.

The government also beckoned on her citizens to engage in self monitoring and evaluation of projects in their localities so as to ensure that contractors do the right thing.

Speaking in this exclusive interview with The Nigerian Voice Correspondent, the Special Adviser to the state governor on Project Implementation and Evaluation, Hon. Prince Johnson Erijo, noted that the office is charged with the responsibility of ensuring that projects are delivered according to specification geared towards living a lasting legacy of a stronger Delta for the people.

He said the state government is committed to the Ughelli-Asaba road dualization, "from Ughelli to Asaba will be dualized. Probably what you may be seeing is the contractor trying to fix part of the road to enable commuters have a perfect access".

The former lawmaker, disclosed that his men would be deployed to the road for proper and effective monitoring to ensure perfect finishing.

He said the office has a lot of professionals who are working to ensure that projects are delivered, "the mandate of the office is to ensure that we deliver all contracts and that they are well complied with. Every contract have terms of contract and they will be delivered in such a manner that Deltans will have to benefit.

"Because the intention of government particularly the government of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is to ensure that he leaves a legacy of excellence in terms of project delivering. Of course, giving my pedigree as a legislator of so many years, I happen to have a good experience in terms of oversight function which I am going to bring to bear to ensure that all projects are properly monitored, contractors of course stick to the terms of their contracts in delivering of contracts.

"We are going to monitor every contract no matter how small be it schools, the health sector and in all the MDAs across the state to ensure that they comply very strictly to their terms of contracts", he assured.

Speaking on the Ikpide-Irri road contract in Isoko south council area of the state, he said: "they just carried out a review of that particular contract and to ensure that it is properly delivered. I have just assigned it to a team to monitor. I think the contractor is a reputable contractor so I do not have any doubt in my mind. They were having some challenges before but those challenges have been dealt with too by government by reviewing the contract because the scope of work apparently was wider than what was anticipated at the time of the initial award but now that it has been reviewed upward, the contractor would be up and doing to deliver properly on that job", assuring that his men are already on ground to monitor the work for proper finishing.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Project Monitoring, Hon. Ejiro Eturoma, hinted that the office would ensure that projects are executed to the required standard in order to leave a lasting legacy for the incumbent administration.

Asked whether the Directorate would come hard on contractors who do not deliver to specification, he disclosed that the state governor takes contracts very seriously to ensure that contractors made their obligations to the people in order to have value for their money in the state, "of course when you see contractors or the people that are supposed to do the right thing and they are not doing it, you are definitely going to react. We are the eyes of the governor in all the projects in the state. So, definitely once we need to, we will react".

He noted that they have field officers who interface with the general public, noting that citizens should be responsible to check on projects in their localities if the contractor is not measuring up.

He also noted that jingles, lines and WhatsApp groups are opened up for communications, "there is a synergy we are creating now, it is a two way traffic. We expect the public to inform the office once projects in their localities are not measuring up to standard. As a citizen you have the duty to ensure that projects sited in your area are properly carried out, we have that feedback mechanism", he maintained.