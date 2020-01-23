Listen to article

The light boycotted the sky

In wig and downtown gown

Turning, tuning and burning

The state status of the acts

Thunderous applause reigns

Lightning, lighting, lightening

Added the caveat emptor ink

To the inbox folder of the pen

An overflow of the overheads

Torrentially typically territorial

Noisome networked in-house

Grace the galloping floodlight

Sweeping with weeping woes

Floods padded with blood bid

As sound-sighted as the lights

And sound-minded as in eagle

Then amotekun my bodyguard

As terrifically active as thunder

Quick with his noisome nostrils

Finely stealthy nocturnal fighter