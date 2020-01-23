TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Amotekun My Bodyguard

The light boycotted the sky
In wig and downtown gown
Turning, tuning and burning
The state status of the acts

Thunderous applause reigns
Lightning, lighting, lightening
Added the caveat emptor ink
To the inbox folder of the pen

An overflow of the overheads
Torrentially typically territorial
Noisome networked in-house
Grace the galloping floodlight

Sweeping with weeping woes
Floods padded with blood bid
As sound-sighted as the lights
And sound-minded as in eagle

Then amotekun my bodyguard
As terrifically active as thunder
Quick with his noisome nostrils
Finely stealthy nocturnal fighter


