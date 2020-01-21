TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | PDP News

Nine PDP Lawmakers In Imo State Defect To APC

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

Nine lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from three other parties which are: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Action Alliance (AA).

The lawmakers who defected are Authur Egwim (Ideato North), AA; Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), PDP; Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe), PDP; Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre), AA; and Paul Emeziem (Onuimo) also from PDP.

Others are Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) from APGA; Johnson Duru (Ideato South), AA; Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) AA; and Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema) from PDP.

The speaker, Collins Chiji, read their letters of defection on Tuesday.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists