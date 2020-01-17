IHEDIOHA: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe Warns Of Imminent Collapse Of Agencies Of Democracy If......

Listen to article

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader, has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the Governor of Imo State.

He warned against an imminent weakening of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and some critical agencies of democracy.

Abaribe pointed out that if the present trend like the Supreme Court ruling that removed Ihedioha continues, agencies of democracy would collapse.

The lawmaker and chieftain of the PDP said n a statement on Friday in Abuja signed by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom.

He called on the PDP not to despair over the court’s decision declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as the Governor of Imo State. .

He said, “What it means is that results from security agencies like Civil defense, Army, Navy and even community ones like Hisbah, JTF, et al, will be more sacrosanct and acceptable than the official INEC tabulation.

Abaribe said that the painful outcome of the legal process has again raised poignant questions that should ignite serious calls for total reforms of the electoral and governance structures in Nigeria said that the stark reality in the circumstance that the Supreme Court is the final arbiter and its decisions must be respected at all times.

The Abia-born lawmaker cried out that the contradictions in the final analysis, especially when the statistics of who-got-what in the State Assembly among the various political parties is put side by side in the result that was recorded the same day with the gubernatorial election.

Abaribe added, “How many House of Assembly members in Imo State did APC produce in the Election that was held on the same day as this governorship election in question? Can someone refresh us…?

“PDP won 13 seats, AA 8, APGA 6, and APC won 0 seats out of a total of 27 seats.

“And now by this Judgement, the APC that did not win any seat in the House of Assembly in the election that was held and collated the same day ..won the Imo State Governorship Election at the Supreme Court. APC should not gloat.

“These are times that make hearts and will falter. But as the Holy book says …this too shall pass away. For our friend and brother Emeka Ihedioha, courage is the name. This will also pass away.

“Your valedictory speech is heartwarming. It shows that there will be a rosy tomorrow from today’s despondency.

“For all of us in the PDP, this is not a time for blames. When men are bent on evil, they will not stop, but ultimately the will of the people shall prevail.”